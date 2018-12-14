Tipperary village's community spirit driving ambitious plans

The first of many celebrations was held in Rosegreen, County Tipperary, on Sunday when the community proudly unveiled a new public walkway.

The scale of the ambitious projects being undertaken by so many dedicated volunteers means that there will be more days like this in Rosegreen.

Since the early seventies Nijinsky Park has played host to local soccer and GAA teams on pitches and with facilities that to put it mildly were less than ideal.

Now the location is being transformed by a project that will provide state of the art facilities for generations to come.

The opening of the tarmac lighted walkway was joyously welcomed on Sunday and the opening of an astro turf pitch , the opening of two separate GAA and soccer playing pitches, a childrens playground and a new car has yet to come.

Work on the walkway only began in June this year and it is now completed providing a much needed facility.

“It was a fantastic day, a day of great celebration in the area,” said Pat Cummins , Chairman of Rosegreen Development Association.

Pat and his dedicated colleagues will not rest on their laurels however.

For years the soccer and GAA clubs have been using pitches that are not the standard size and the one area doubled up for the two pitches crossing over one another.

Now the space is being developed to provide two separate playing pitches for the first time.

A huge amount of work has already taken place on the green area that will accommodate the two pitches with local clubs availing of the generosity of neighbouring area to accommodate them while the work is on going.

“There is a lot of disruption to the clubs but it will be worth it all in the end. We want to provide two separate quality pitches,” said Pat.

The green area has been levelled and massive preparatory work is being carried out on the field.

The volunteers involved are also supervising the provision of an astro turf pitch. Phase one is already completed and they are now waiting for funding for Phase 11 before they can proceed.

All these developments are in the future. What has already been achieved in recent years is the upgrade of the community hall with dressing rooms meeting rooms and kitchen facilities , works that made access from the centre to the school safer and a mini astro turf for pupils from the adjoining school use .

It is a very impressive project at the heart of the community.

“Over the years a lot of work went into the centre to provide the best of facilities ,it took a lot of work and when that was completed we went on to concentrate on the outdoor facilities,” said Andy Quirke the treasurer of the group.

Andy Quirke explained that people in the community came together about two and a half years ago to see where they could go next after doing the work on the community hall over the previous eight to ten years.

“115 people attended a meeting that night and it took off from there and we have re ceived wonderful support from the community and beyond in all our fundraising efforts,” said Andy.

Tom Delahunty said the provision of the two pitches would make a massive difference for the GAA and the soccer club in the community.

“For the first time ever they will both have their own pitches and they will be of the standard size.It is a big step forward for everybody involved,” said Tom.

Tom said the project was fantastic for the community, which would see the benefits for generations to come.

“These facilities will bring people together which is what it is all about,” said Tom.

Pat Cummins said since the opening you could see the benefits already of the walk.

“Mothers have been dropping children to school the last few mornings and a lot of the parents stay and go for a walk .When the weather improves we should see a big pick up in the numbers using the facilities,” said Pat.

Sunday was a very special day and there is the opening of the playing pitches (late 2019), an astro turf pitch (phase one is finished and an application for funding is lodged for funding for phase two) and a car park (funding has been applied for) to look forward to. The opening of a children's playground in 2020 will complete the development.