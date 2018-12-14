Tipp GAA county final programmes and Yearbooks now online at Tipperary Libraries

The Local Studies section of Tipperary County Council library service based at The Source, Thurles has just digitised county senior hurling and football match programmes from The Premier County, as well as the divisional programmes, GAA Yearbooks and many other highly requested documents.

All of the Yearbooks from 1965 are now available online, while hurling and football final programmes from the county and from the four divisions have recently been added to bring a wealth of material to the casual or serious browser.

“We digitise material that we find is highly requested here in the local studies section and we have been getting great feedback on it,” Pat Bracken of the Source library told us this week.

The process of digitising the various books, documents, manuscripts and newspaper pages, is a slow one, but according to Pat the rewards are great.



The scanner at The Source Library which is used to digitise the pages of relevant publications.

“When somebody comes back to you and tells you that they found what they are looking for, it's a great feeling and I suppose it keeps us going,” he said.

The state-of-the-art scanner, and the process being used in the library, has been viewed by many others who are embarking upon a similar route - Tipperary County Council library service is very forward thinking in this regard with the likes of County Librarian Damien Dullaghan, Jess Codd, Emer O'Brien, Donal Lillis and the local team of Pat, Mary Darmody, John O'Gorman and Jane Bulfin all going out of their way to ensure that the material is available to research on-line.

The scanner was purchased in late 2014 and was funded through library members, a book sale and members of Tipperary Historical Society - a magnificent investment and a fantastic way to use these greatly appreciated gifts.

The on-line results have been quite startling - 42% of the gravestone inscriptions published have been viewed from outside of Ireland and since going on-line in June 2016, some 405,042 views have been recorded. There have been 1.6 million impressions on twitter and more than 300,000 viewers on Facebook. These figures are staggering and Pat points to the whole area of geneology and the desire to find out about our ancestry as being one of the main drivers.

The gravestone inscriptions is one the biggest areas explored. Basically people can log on and find a relatives grave, providing the cemetery images and graves have been digitised. They can then read the inscriptions and identify relatives in this manner.

Of course the local studies section is always looking for material - for instance the 1968 county senior hurling final match programme is missing from the record and they would love to get a copy of that. The material is simply scanned and returned to its owner immediately. The county hurling final programmes go from 1949 -2018, while the football ones go from 1971 - present day. Any others would be very welcome.

“We received the workhouse records for Cashel in 2011 and we discovered that staggeringly, between December 1847 and July 1848 - seven months - 4,840 people were admitted to the workhouse. This is staggering and all the names, addresses, religion, age etc are recorded on the documents. People can now go on-line and research this material if they are looking for somebody in particular. It's very exciting to have this material on-line now and it is proving very popular too. We get a better understanding of the past by having all this material to explore and research,” Pat says.

The library staff are all the time trying to assess what needs to be archived on-line next and they are very open to assistance from the general public in this regard. They receive many many requests from the general public in terms of trying to ascertain the importance, or otherwise, of documents, books, records which may have been found when clearing homes for instance.

“I'd say there isn't a week goes by when somebody comes in to us with a query about something they have found. We love to see people coming to us like this because what they have may be of great importance or significance to somebody else. We would always encourage people to come to us and if we can help them out, we will,” Pat says.

The door is always open in the local studies section of Tipperary Libraries - now the light is really on 24/7. http://tipperarystudies.ie/