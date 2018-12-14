St Vincent de Paul seeks donations of toys for Carrick-on-Suir’s Christmas Toy Mass

The annual Toy Mass organised by Carrick-on-Suir’s St Colman's Youth Conference of St Vincent de Paul takes place in St Molleran's Church in Carrickbeg on Saturday, December 22 at 7.30pm.

Donations of new toys will be taken at the ceremony. A collection point for donations of new toys will be available in the Town Hall Car Park this Saturday, December 15 during the Christmas Tractor Run in Carrick-on-Suir. Face painting by Youth Conference members will atake place in the Town Hall Car Park that evening.

The Conference is also hosting a Christmas sale of cakes, homemade buns and treats in Carrickbeg Community Centre on Sunday, December 16 at 11.30am after Mass.

There will also be a toy collection point if you cannot attend the Toy Mass but wish to donate.