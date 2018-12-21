Carrick-on-Suir’s Swan GAA Club’s to get away €10,000 prize in Christmas draw this weekend. 

Carrick Swan GAA Club's 12 Days of Christmas Draw concludes this Saturday night in The Old Mill where a ticket holder will win €10,000.

There will also be two €1,000 draws and five €100 draws at the event, which begins at 9.30pm with the draw at 10pm.

All are welcome to attend the final night of the fundraising draws. There will be no cover charge.

Meanwhile, work began last week on installing kerbing, footpaths and grass verges at the Club's new playing grounds at Ballyrichard.

This work honours the commitment the Club made to improve the infrastructure outside of the new playing grounds site.