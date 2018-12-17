Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, December 17, 2018

Late Michael Maher

The death has occurred of Michael Maher, Park Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary, 16th of December 2018, deeply regretted by his daughters Ellen and Nora, son-in-law Joe and John, grandchildren Jenifer and Liam, great-grandchild Joshua, Brothers, Sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Monday evening from 5pm. Removal at 7pm to the Church of the Sacred Heart,Templemore. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10-30am. Interment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Rest in Peace



Late Eileen Kane

The death has occurred of Eileen Kane (Nee Houlihan ) Highfield Grove, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, 16th December 2018, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Cottage Nursing Home. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Arthur, sons Graham and Vincent, daughters Mary, Orla and Ann, grandchilren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, neices, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving at St. Oliver's Church on Tuesday morning at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Carers Assocation.

May Eileen Rest in Peace



Late Joan Gilmartin

The death has occurred of Joan Gilmartin, Melrose, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. Peacefully at the Nenagh Manor. Predeceased by her beloved parents Joseph and Hannah, brother Michael and sisters Mary and Tess. Deeply regretted by her loving brother Denis, sisters in law Agatha and Grace, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and great grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c, arriving to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10 o'c followed by burial in Lisboney new Cemetery.

May Joan Rest In Peace



Late Kathleen Doolan

The death has occurred of Kathleen Doolan (née Cronin), Glenconnor, Clonmel, Tipperary. Kathleen passed away peacefully under the tender care of the staff of St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Seamus and daughter Shirley Ann, she will be sadly missed by her sons Edward and Kenneth and her daughter Stephanie (Molloy), brother Jim Cronin, sister Joan (Donlan), grandchildren David, Deborah, Keith, Grace, Dawn, Emma, Edward, Ian, Cathal, Laura and Katelin, great-grandson Brody, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Alice and Ann Marie, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to St Anthony’s Unit, Clonmel.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis



Late Tom Carey

The death has occurred of Tom Carey, Latteragh, Toomevara and formerly of Ballinahinch Co. Tipperary and Bristol, England. 15th December 2018 peacefully at Ashlawn Nursing Home. Recently predeceased by his sister Margaret McLoughlin, Ballinahinch. Deeply regretted by his loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ashlawn Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh on Sunday (16th) from 7p.m. with removal at 8p.m. to Grennanstown Church. Requiem Mass on Monday (17th) at 11a.m., burial afterwards in Kilkeary Cemetery.

Rest in Peace