Protesters demand equal payments at Templemore College of Further Education

Up to seventy students protested at the Templemore College of Further Education on Friday last to ensure that all students have equal rights to equal payments to study.

The protesters were joined by TDs Michael Lowry, Jackie Cahill and Mattie McGrath on Friday morning as they demanded equal benefits for all students regardless of their backgrounds.

Mature student Sarah McDonnell told the Tipperary Star that everyone should be entitled to the same €198 as part of the back to education allowance.

The Back to Education Allowance scheme (BTEA) is an educational opportunities scheme for persons in receipt of certain social welfare payments wishing to pursue second or third level courses of education subject to meeting the qualifying conditions.

These conditions include age, year of study, and whether the student is in receipt of social welfare.

“What we want to do is for everyone to have the same €198 - that your money isn’t being cut because you’re living with your parents, or a partner. That we each individually, are entitled to equal rights and equal payments,” said Sarah.

Sarah said the message is to create awareness around funds for fees. “We want money towards our fees, funds and fuel. I still have to pay over €1,000 for equipment. Everyone has fees to pay. It’s very challenging for each individual.”

Some students aren’t getting any payments. “The Back to Education allowance is not there for everyone. There is the SUSI grant but that’s very limited.”

Protesters held placards but in a “very amicable” atmosphere.

The demonstration was originally intended for Monday but could not go ahead then due to data protection rules, says Sarah. “We want everybody to be equal.

Everybody to have equal payment. Everybody who comes to college should be entitled to €198. And if you have to pay for extra equipment, then the money and support and the help should be there for you.”

The demonstrators said they intend to write to the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh.