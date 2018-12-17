Local groups are honoured for their contribution to community

Community organisations, groups and businesses within the Nenagh municipal district have been honoured by the local district council for their contribution to local life.

A total of 18 groups and individuals from burial ground committees to the arts and residents’ associations were rewarded for their achievements at a special ceremony in the Civic Offices, Nenagh.

“You make our communities a better place to live and to work and make the district an attractive place to visit,” Cllr Mattie Ryan, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council and of the local district council told the recipients.

Outlining how important partnership and co-operation was between the council and the community, Cllr Ryan said that it was not possible to over-emphasise what could be achieved when they all worked together.

“The council is proud to play its part in which ever way it can,” he said.

Elaine Flynn, accepting the award on behalf of her sister, Bernadette, said that the children they worked with were an “amazing group”.

She recalled that Bernadette herself had won a community award in 1996.

The Tidy Towns awards were presented on the basis of improved marks over the last two years and not just on the results for 2018.

District administrator and MC for the ceremony Rosemary Joyce said that Donal McGrath from Templederry was receiving his award in recognition of the huge amount of maintenance he did in the area.

“He makes the effort year after year that could easily be left to others,” she said.

Ger McNulty, chair, Dromineer Literary Festival, said the festival had a huge standing in the literary world, and paid tribute to the groundwork put in by former chair Eleanor Hooker, who stepped down from the committee last year.

“The festival's vision is to contribute hugely to the social, cultural and economic life of Nenagh and Dromineer,” she said.

Ned Kelly founded In Tune for Life Orchestra in 2014 with Mike Murphy and it gives young musicians a chance to develop their talents. As well as playing throughout Ireland, the orchestra has also played in Italy.

Writer Donal Ryan was honoured for his contribution to Irish writing and, following the presentation, he said that “it means an awful lot to me”.

He felt honoured to be among groups who were contributing to their locality as, he said, “writing is a sort of a selfish act”.

He hoped that it came across in his writings how much he loved Nenagh and Tipperary.

“When I imagine an Irish voice, I imagine the lovely lilting of Tipperary,” he said.

District manager Marcus O'Connor told the gathering that the evening was important because it was a “small effort to recognise the fantastic work done by individuals and groups”.