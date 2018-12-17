Abbott vascular raises €60,000 for Scoil Aonghusa special needs school in Cashel

Following a two-year fundraising effort by employees at Abbott's vascular business in Clonmel, a presentation of €60,000 was made to Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel today.

The funds, donated on December 17, will now be used to develop a sensory playroom and gym for the students.

As part of Abbott's Croí an Óir programme focused on employee engagement in communities, employees at the company's Clonmel site selected Scoil Aonghusa to be the site's first ‘Charity of Choice’ which identifies a local non-profit organisation to be the focus of employee outreach efforts.

Over the past two years, Abbott employees hosted a number of events to raise funds for Scoil Aonghusa, and also have volunteered more than 2,000 hours to support the school.

Scoil Aonghusa is a co-educational school for students aged four to 18 years. The school was established in 1978 for children with Moderate General Learning Difficulties (GLD).

It now caters to three designated areas of learning ability: Moderate GLD, Severe / Profound GLD and Autistic Spectrum Disorder.

Deirdre Mullins, site director of Abbott's vascular business in Clonmel, explained why everyone at Abbott was passionate about supporting the school. "Scoil Aonghusa provides an exceptional quality of both education and care to its students.

“It was a privilege for everyone at Abbott to learn about the great work at the school, and we all truly unified around these fundraising efforts."

"At Abbott, we realise our full potential by helping others realise theirs. This idea is at the core of our business, and our approach to making a positive contribution to our community.

“Scoil Aonghusa embodies that very same goal for their students by helping them to reach their full potential, allowing them to participate in school, home and community life to the maximum of their ability."

School Principal, Ms Siobhan Keyes-Ryan, explained how the donation would be used to benefit the students: "The sensory playroom and gym helps children with special needs develop their sensory, communication and motor skills.

“This will be a fantastic addition to the school and we are extremely grateful to all of the Abbott employees for their efforts in raising these much-needed funds."

The team at Abbott's vascular business in Clonmel will select a new Charity of Choice in early 2019.