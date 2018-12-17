Oisín O'Donoghue is 2018 ‘Friends of Cashel’ GAA scholar

On Thursday morning, December 6, the winner of the first year boys' hurling scholarship in Cashel community school was announced as Oisín O'Donoghue.

This scholarship is put together by the GAA Support Group with the help of sponsors such as Rock Catering, Uniform World, parents association, O'Neill’s and the board of management. Oisín received a sports and educational package including books, food, travel costs, study, uniform and tracksuit as well as insurance and hurleys. Oisín was the outstanding candidate in a competition among his peers in first year. The scholarship is awarded to a student who excels in all areas of school life and who shows leadership on and off the field. Congratulations to Oisín, his family and club, Cashel King Cormacs.