Deaths in Tipperary - Tuesday, December 18, 2018

Late Philomena Doherty (née Treacy)

The death has occurred of Philomena Doherty (née Treacy), Ballyrickane, Donohill, Co. Tipperary, who passed away peacefully on Monday 17th December 2018 at South Tipperary General Hospital Clonmel. Beloved wife of the late Patrick and mother of the late PJ and Sheila. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Mary and Geraldine, brother Pat (USA), sons-in-law Peter and Philip, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary Wednesday 19th December from 5 pm with removal at 7 pm to St. Michael’s Church Tipperary. Requiem Mass Thursday at 10.30 am and burial afterwards in Annacarty Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

Late Marie Egan (née Comerford)

The death has occurred of Marie Egan (née Comerford), Corner House & No.2 Ardan, Borrisokane, Tipperary. (Predeceased by sisters Angela and Breda) Deeply regretted by Sean, sons Shane & Paul, grandaughter Grace, daughter-in-law Hannah, brothers Donie and Michael, sisters Lily, Nuala, Rita and Martina, nephews & nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at St. Joseph's Funeral Home Bushypark, Borrisokane on Tuesday 18th from 5pm to 8pm. Private removal to St. Peter and Paul's Church, Borrisokane on Wednesday for Funeral Mass at 11am . Burial afterwards in Nenagh Road Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice. Family flowers only please.

Rest in Peace



Late Kathleen Foley (née Finn)

The death has occurred of Kathleen Foley (née Finn), 36 Dunbeane, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary. Reposing at her residence tomorrow, Tuesday, from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Nicholas’ Church at 10:30am, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to the ICU unit South Tipp Hospital Clonmel. House private on Wednesday morning.

Late Patrick (Sassy) Hawkins

The death has occurred of Patrick (Sassy) Hawkins, Bolton Street, Clonmel, Tipperary. Recently predeceased by his daughter Nicola, “Sassy” will be sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, sons Patrick & Robert, daughter Karen (Mullins), brothers Leonard, Jimmy, Kevin & Iggy, sisters Maggie, Nora, Maria and Teresa, grandchildren, son-in-law Tomás, daughters-in-law Maria & Joanne, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to St. Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 1.30pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Late Geoffrey McNamara

The death has occurred of Geoffrey McNamara, Honeyview Estate, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. Geoffrey passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Sunday evening surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Lily he will be sadly missed by his loving family Geoffrey, Mary, Angela, Johnny, Billy & Conny, brother Eddie, sisters Elsie (Beston), Phil (O'Brien) & Betty (Fleming), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday from 4.30pm, with removal at 6.45pm to St Oliver’s Church. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Late Sean Noone

The death has occurred of Sean Noone, 2 McDonagh Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary, December 14th, 2018 at his home. Sadly missed by his brothers Pierce, Paudge, Jim, Martin and Declan, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many fond friends. Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Tuesday evening from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arriving in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday morning at 10.15 a.m. for Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Thurles.

May He Rest In Peace

Late Breda O'Dwyer (née Quigley)

Breda O’Dwyer (née Quigley), Dovea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary and late of Knigh, Ballycommon, 16th of December 2018. Breda passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her cherished husband Donal, her adoring children Áine and Rory, her beloved father and mother Tim and Peggy Quigley, sadly missed by her sister Stella Kenna, her brothers Seamus, Michael, Tim and Oliver, her aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, kind neighbours and wonderful friends. Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Tuesday the 18th of December from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Drom on Wednesday the 19th of December at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Hopice. House private please.

Rest In Peace.