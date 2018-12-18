New event for Lough Derg to attract 1,000 adventure racers

For the first time, Quest adventure series will take place on the banks of Lough Derg on Saturday 14th September 2019.

This exciting, brand-new event will see participants start and finish their event in Ballina and run, cycle and kayak their way around Lough Derg taking in locations like Tonn Toinne, Garrykennedy, Ballycuggaran and Moylussa.

There will be three routes to choose from for participants, the 22km ‘Challenge’ route, the 57km ‘Sport’ route and the 69km ‘Expert’ route. There’s a route to suit all levels of ability – by way of a guide for those new to the sport, the level of fitness required to compete in the ‘Challenge’ is similarly required to run a 10km race.

Elite Event Management are working with support from Clare Co. Council, Tipperary Co. Council and Lough Derg Marketing Group.

Director Oliver Kirwan, is already looking forward to this new event, he said: “The great thing about these events is that they’re really accessible and we would encourage local people to take a look and see if it’s something they’d like to challenge themselves with. We’ll be bringing more than 1000 adventure racers here in September and we know the local community will put on a great reception as always. We are looking forward to it already!”

Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive of Tipperary County Council and Chairman of Lough Derg Marketing Group said, “We are delighted that Quest is coming to Lough Derg, particularly at a time of year when the tourist season is slowing down. With an estimated 1000 adventure racers expected to attend, this event will boost the Lough Derg economy by an estimated €280,000.”