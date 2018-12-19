Deaths in Tipperary - Wednesday, December 19, 2018

Late Diarmuid O'Rahilly

The death has occurred of Diarmuid O'Rahilly, Bawnbrack, Killenaule, Tipperary and late of Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford, December 16th 2018, Diarmuid (after a tragic accident); he will be sadly missed by his loving parents Patsy and Mary, his partner Debbie, his sisters Elaine, Trisha, Paula and Yvonne, his brothers Michael and Padraig, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends. Reposing at his parents' house at Bawnbrack (Eircode E41NF82), Killenaule, on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11.30am in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, in lieu, to Carrick River Rescue, The Civil Defence, The Mountain Rescue Team and The Coastguard.

May he rest in peace

Late Frank O'Donoghue

The death has occurred of Frank O'Donoghue, Ard na Gréine, Clonmel, Tipperary. Predeceased by his wife Breeda, Frank passed away peacefully at home on Sunday evening. Beloved father of Ingrid (O’Donoghue) and Audrey (Moloney) he will be sadly missed by his loving family, grandchildren Andrew, Kate, Jack and Liam, sisters Mary (Shanahan) & Margaret (McCormack), mother-in-law Mary Babington, son-in-law Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.30pm to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 1 o’clock followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Late Peter Mulligan

The death has occurred of Peter Mulligan, Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary / Dromod, Leitrim. Predeceased by his wife Barbara and grandson baby Luke Conroy. Loving father to Tony, Fiona, Eimear and Anna Marie (Clarke). Sadly missed by his children & treasured grandchildren Emma, Sarah, Ben, Alexandra and Oisin, sons-in-law Francis and Blaise, brothers Christy and Vincent, sisters Carmel and Geraldine, Sister in law Josephine and brother in law Terry, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and wonderful friends. Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Wednesday from 5 o'c with removal at 7 o'c to arrive to St. Mary's of the Rosary Church at 7.30 o'c. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 o'c. followed by burial in Kilruane Graveyard.

May Peter Rest in Peace

Late Margaret (Peggy) Hurley



The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Hurley, Carrigmadden, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Tipperary. Peacefully, in her 102nd year, in the loving care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh. Sadly missed by her family, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing on Wednesday evening at Ashlawn Nursing Home from 5.30pm with Rosary at 7pm followed by removal to Ballywilliam Church. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace.

Late Nuala Carroll (née Ryan)

The death has occurred of Nuala Carroll (née Ryan), Railway View, Templemore, Tipperary. Wife of the late Seanie. Deeply regretted by her loving sons Dan and PJ, daughter Ann, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore this Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore at 10-30am. Cremation in Mount Jerome afterwards.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Nenagh Hospital.

Rest In Peace.

Late Catherine (Kitty) Cagney (née Mulligan)

The death has occurred of Catherine (Kitty) Cagney (née Mulligan), Highfield Park & late of Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and Incho'Rourke, Urlingford, Co. Tipperary, December 18th 2018, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, beloved sister of the late Mary & Aggie & mother-in-law of the late Ciarán, deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, daughters Treacy & Cathy, son Anthony, sisters Rose & Bernadette, brother Paddy, extended family & friends. Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 5pm until 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Rest In Peace