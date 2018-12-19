Funeral of Co. Tipperary man who died in tragic accident to take place tomorrow and Friday

The funeral Mass of a Co. Tipperary man who died following a tragic accident near Ballymacarbry, will take place in Moyglass on Friday morning.

The body of Diarmuid O'Rahilly from Bawnbrack, Killenaule and late of Ballymacarbry, was found on Tuesday morning after an extensive search and rescue operation involving the gardai, members of Carrick-on-Suir River Rescue, Bonmahon Coastguard, Tramore Cliff Rescue, the Civil Defence and South Eastern Mountain Rescue.

A Dungarvan Garda Station spokesman thanked all the members of the search and rescue services who assisted in the search operation.

Mr O'Rahilly's remains will repose at his parents' home at Bawnbrack, Killenaule tomorrow (Thursday) from 4pm to 8pm. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph The Worker Church, Moyglass at 11.30am on Friday and the deceased will be buried in the adjoining cemetery.

Mr O'Rahilly is survived by his parents Patsy and Mary, his partner Debbie, his sisters Elaine, Trisha, Paula and Yvonne, his brothers Michael and Padraig, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends.