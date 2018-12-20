Co. Tipperary woman charged with stealing from Clonmel community organisation appears before Clonmel Circuit Court 

A 49 year-old Clonmel woman charged with stealing just over €7600 from a community organisation in her home estate and forging cheques, appeared before Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court's latest session.

Before the court was Deirdre Landers of 226 Elm Park, Clonmel who is charged with 26 counts of theft totalling €7606 from Philomena Shanahan, an agent of Elm Tree Communities Ltd. of Elm Park, Clonmel.

The theft offences are alleged to have occurred over an eight month period between August 19, 2015 and April 19, 2016.

Landers is also charged with 17 counts of forging cheques between January 21, 2016 and February 20, 2016.

Judge Tom Teehan adjourned the case for four months after being informed the Probation Service required more time to prepare a Probation Report on Landers.

He remanded Landers on continuing bail to the March 29 sitting of Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court.