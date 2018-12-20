Tipperary pizzeria assault case set for circuit court

A judge has ruled the case against a 40-year-old man accused of punching another man and fracturing his jaw in a pizzeria in Cashel, County Tipperary, is too serious to be dealt with in the district court.

Judge Terence Finn refused jurisdiction to hear the assaulting causing harm charge against Derek Cagney of 82 Cashel na Ri,

Cashel after hearing a preliminary outline of the evidence alleged in the case at last Thursday's sitting of Cashel District Court.

Gda. Sgt. Carol O'Leary told the court that on May 14 last year, Gda. Declan Corrigan saw two men chasing another man on Main Street in Cashel. The garda spoke to one of the men, who alleged he was punched in the face while eating pizza at Pizza Ria Restaurant. He was chasing this man because he believed he was the person who committed the assault. Sgt. O'Leary said the man was in considerable pain. He sustained a double jaw fracture and underwent surgery in hospital.

Judge Finn said it wasn't appropriate for this court to deal with the case in view of the injuries suffered by the complainant. He adjourned the case to Cashel District Court of February 14 for production of a Book of Evidence.