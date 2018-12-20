Tipperary girl (9) donating her hair and raising money for kids with life-threatening conditions this Christmas

A caring Tipperary girl is donating her hair and raising funds to improve the lives of others this Christmas.

Crehana National School’s Holly Kirby, the daughter of Breda and Jonathan from Carrick-on-Suir, is donating 14 inches of her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation, a charitable organisation that works to better the lives of those living with hair loss through fundraising and hair-raising.

The Kirby family has also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Make-A-Wish Ireland, a children’s charity that has granted more than 2,400 wishes to kids living with life-threatening medical conditions.

“About two years ago, Holly saw another girl donating her hair to the Rapunzel Foundation and she has wanted to do it ever since. She has been growing her hair since her communion last year,” Holly’s mother, Breda, tells Tipperary Live.

Breda is “immensely proud” of what Carrick-on-Suir AC member Holly is doing to help others this Christmas. “Holly is a very kind, caring girl. We are a very charitable family and always fundraise together, but Holly wants to do this herself. She has it in her heart to help people and it’s so good for a nine-year-old to have that,” she smiles.

Breda is delighted that Holly’s “naturally curly and absolutely beautiful” hair is going to a great cause. “If she’s going to cut it, I would rather she do this than cut it for nothing. She is a really outgoing child and keeps on shocking us with her generosity and caring nature,” Breda adds.

Help bring hope, joy and strength to a child’s life this Christmas and donate on GoFundMe. You can also donate by calling into the Society of St Vincent de Paul shop on Main Street in Carrick-on-Suir where Holly has a sponsorship card.