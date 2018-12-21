Deaths in Tipperary - Friday, December 21, 2018

Late Michael Kennedy

The death has occurred of Michael Kennedy, Lisagadda, Lorrha, Nenagh, Tipperary. Reposing at St. Joseph’s Funeral Home, Borrisokane this Thursday evening from 4.30pm to 6.30pm arriving at Lorrha Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

Late Madge Hurley

The death has occurred of Madge Hurley (née Danaher), Congress Terrace, Fethard, Co. Tipperary, (and late of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Dualla), December 19th 2018, Madge; predeceased by her loving husband Jimmy and son James. Deeply regretted by her daughters Anne, Breda, Victoire and Marjorie, sons-in-law,grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in McCarthy's Funeral Home, Fethard on Friday from 5pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

May She Rest In Peace

Late John Dore

The death has occurred of John Dore (Brooklands, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and formerly of Dromcollogher, Co Limerick and late of AIB Bank) - Dec.20, 2018, (peacefully), at home , surrounded by his loving family; sadly missed by his wife Christine, sons Robert and Conor, daughter Helen (Doyle), daughter-in-law Orla, son-in-law Stewart, grandchildren Thomas, Ronan, Jane, Peter and Eva, brothers Michael, Donal and Pat, relatives and many friends. Reposing at his home in Brooklands on Saturday from 3pm to 5pm. Funeral arriving on Sunday morning to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh at 12 noon for Funeral at 12.15pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

Late Margaret Carew

The death has occurred of Sr. Margaret Carey, Sisters of charity of the Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas and Coolnamona, Drombane, Thurles. Died on December 1st and buried in San Antonio on December 7th. Pre-deceased by her sisters Mary Carew, Annie Ryan, Siobhan Stuart and her brothers Michael and Milo. Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Bridie Carew, (Coolnamona) her brother-in-law Mike Stuart (New Mexico), nieces, nephews, nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends, her community and residents in the Incarnate Word Retirement Village. Memorial Mass in St. Mary’s Church Drombane on Sunday December 23rd at 2pm.

May She Rest In Peace

Late Bridget Boland

The death has occurred of Bridget Boland (nee Mahony) Cloverhill, Gortlandroe, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary & formerly of Kellsgrange, Kells, Co. Kilkenny (20th December 2018) peacefully, at her home, after a long illness bravely borne with courage & dignity. Predeceased by her sister Jenny Reid. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, daughters Anne-Marie (Fitzpatrick) & Louise (Slattery), brother Dick, sisters Kathleen Maher, Liz O’Sullivan, Maureen Brannigan, sons-in-law Alan & Kieran grandchildren Dylan, Alaina & Emma, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends. Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Friday evening from 5’oc to 7’oc. funeral arriving to St.Mary’s of the Rosary Church on Saturday morning at 11.45am for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

May She Rest In Peace