Santa appears on the roof of the castle in Thurles to greet Ursuline carol singers

Santa Claus is well used to high flying, but in Thurles just before the Yuletide break, he was climbing high to catch a glimpse of the pupils of Scoil Angela, Ursuline Primary School as they entertained passers-by and parents on Liberty Square.

The famous man in red was full of 'drama' as he 'staged' a remarkable stunt by appearing on the roof of the castle, peering down as the children broke into: “You'd better watch out, you'd better not cry, you'd better be good, I'm telling you why, Santa Claus is coming to town.”



All excited to see Santa Claus in Thurles

But, the Ursulines were kinda wrong though - Santa Claus was already in town and many is the passer-by en-route through Liberty Square who was almost rear-ended by motorists coming up behind them as they were distracted by the spectacular sight which greeted them.

If the motorists were excited, and the truckers were honking their horns, the children and staff of Scoil Angela were besides themselves with joy as they waved up to Santa and upped the decibel bells to along with the decking of bells of holly and the wishing you a merry Christmas.

What a perfect way to usher in the Festive Season in Scoil Angela, but just how they managed to get Santa to come to Thurles for the special event is anyones guess - another one of lifes little mysteries.

Despite having a very hectic schedule, and although he didn't have any of his faithful friends in toe on this occasion - he still managed to take a s'elfie' capturing his visit to The Cathedral Town.



