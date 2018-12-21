Cashel Community School stages successful production of Jesus Christ Superstar

This year Cashel Community School is celebrating its 25th anniversary and to mark the occasion they decided to produce Jesus Christ Superstar as this was the first musical ever staged in the school hall.

Over the last quarter of a century the school has been renowned for its annual musical and this year the audiences at each of the six shows were treated to a triumphant, poignant and compelling production.

Superstar has relatively little dialogue, it relies on very strong vocal performances and Cashel Community School has an abundance of talented students to take on the challenge.

James O’Sullivan played the title role and his performance was riveting. The role calls for presence, pathos and sensitivity and James delivered a performance which was a triumph on all fronts. His magnificent baritone voice and his undoubted acting prowess combined to compelling effect.

The final scenes, depicting Jesus’ harrowing death held the audience in thrall.

Richie Crowe is a stalwart of many productions and he was Judas. Judas is the quintessential ‘bad guy’ but Richie’s performance was characterised by a complexity and sensitivity which rendered Judas sympathetic.

Mary Magdalene was played by Niamh Browne in her first lead role.

The school consistently identifies and nurtures talent and Niamh’s Magdalene evoked compassion and sympathy in a beautifully modulated performance. Her beautiful voice and perfect diction were heard to particularly good effect in I Don’t Know How to Love Him.

The four High Priests who are instrumental in facilitating mob rule were played with appropriate menace and malevolence by Jack Cathal Ryan, Ali Davern, Jack Ryan (Con) and Eoin Foley.

Pilate, whose dreams foretell Jesus’ fate is wracked with torment at the events unfolding and Donnacha O’Dwyer conveyed this with his characteristic depth and sincerity. Pilate’s wife was played by Aoife O’Connor who was an almost ethereal presence on stage.

Elio Bonelli was Peter the Apostle and this gifted performer made the most of the role, delivering a very strong vocal performance. Another emerging talent was James Murphy who was Simon Zealotes in a very vibrant and charismatic performance.

It is difficult to imagine comedy being part of the mix but Cole Flanagan’s depiction of Herod (complete with a chorus line of Cancan dancers) was an exuberant interlude which was greeted with rapturous applause.

The supporting chorus, choir and dancers were simply phenomenal. The choreography was, as ever excellent and audiences were delighted by an additional treat at the end of each performance.

Past pupils from the last twenty-five years returned and took to the stage with Adam Skeffington for a rousing rendition of From Now On one of the show stopping numbers in The Greatest Showman. The line-up was completed by some current students whose Irish Dancing skills were a joy to behold.