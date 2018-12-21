Calls to change layout of dangerous corner in Main Street, Cashel

A major part of the Main Street of Cashel could face a new layout due to safety concerns, heard this month’s Cashel Tipperary Municipal District.

Cllr Martin Browne requested that the Council change the road layout at the junction of Main Street and Dominic Street beside Feehans, coming out of this junction there is very bad lines to the right. “Requesting that this made a left turn only, where traffic entering Main Street turn left and use the roundabout to come back down the Street.”

Cllr Browne also suggested that the area at the bottom of Dominic Street connecting to the ‘back of the pipes’ be made a one way system, as it is “chaotic” with even large vans coming from the Main Street. “When traffic comes down the other way, it’s a very dangerous corner,” said Cllr Browne.

