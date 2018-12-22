Tipperary Star columnist Peg Hanafin explores what is now meant by Christmas

What is now meant by Christmas?

Have we lost the traditions that surrounded Christmas over the generations? Have we changed all the many other prized traditions that we celebrated that have now been cast aside to modernize our so-called "backward country"

According to the liberals, we must get rid of all things that remind us of what the word Christmas celebrates. No more cribs, no more religious statues of Our Lady, the Holy Family or our favourite saint. What hypocrisy. What needless decisions.

The people who want to get rid of the values that a Catholic country cherished through tough times and since taking control of our state have the audacity of dismissing them as offensive. Offensive to who? Who are these people who live in our country that find our sacred held beliefs offensive to them?

I bet these people will take any days off from work, or extra pay for working, without batting an eyelid, given at Christmas. You can be sure their children will be bought expensive gifts and partake in Christmas parties and excesses. There is now a worrying trend for Catholic parents who like to have beliefs and traditions upheld for their children being eroded, by people with their own agendas. The Dept of Education want Church and State separated. No more teaching religion. Even in what we used to call "pagan England" they allow time to teach religion in their schools. And the most sought-after schools are those with a Catholic ethos. Until the recent past, the religious orders and the Church supported education often at their own expense.



The Christmas crib - offensive?

When you hear a CEO trying to change the name of the hospital of Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda, the whole attitude to anything religious has become beyond ridiculous. The same applies to the song the Fairytale of New York. One word that has offended some people want it banned completely. Yet they sing songs with a diversity of connotations that might insult us Catholics, that appears not to matter. Words and names have become a bone of contention in a country where we have a crisis in homelessness, poverty, people left on trolleys, with no pillows or blankets and not a chair for a family member to sit on, and the only concern that people in power can focus their energy on, are words or names, that goes beyond the ridiculous.

When we have lost the values of caring and sharing and other important aspects of Christian living, we will have become a nation without a soul. In twenty years the people of little or no belief won't have to worry about our priests and nuns, as they will have become extinct because of the constant negativity promoted by a hostile media. Why would any young men or women of integrity join the priesthood or become a nun or brother, with the on-going, non-stop onslaught of verbal abuse?

We are making the greatest mistake of all times as we will be left without a priest to deliver the sacraments in the near future especially at the time of bidding farewell to this world. Our little nation of just five million people will then be in a place devoid of the important thinking of caring and sharing and spirituality. It will just be about "Me Fein" as we are seeing now, and that is getting more prevalent every day. We operate a pyramid system in all public services, those at the top creaming it off, while the workers and those that keep the wheels of the country moving are voiceless and even bullied. Have a look at the dictat from our Taoiseach to nurses and doctors that they must work their rota over Christmas. These are people who are stressed to the limits and surely deserve to spend time with their families for Christmas day. Ruling out the power of the matron or management team in hospitals who are in the invidious position of trying to maintain a service with not enough staff or funding. This is obviously because those at the top don't have any concept of family time or rest and recuperating periods. I am sure matrons and staff of hospitals will have worked out a system, without that kind of bullying tactic from the leader of our country. They do it every day, without assistance from the Minister of Health or his staff. That's not where the problem is, but those in the comfort of their plush offices and gyms, provided by the taxpayer and at their disposal to work off their supposed stress, have no understanding of good management or how a hospital operates. Maybe we shouldn't expect it as these ministers are plucked from communities because they have charisma or are good looking or a good hurler etc. or a buddy of the Taoiseach and elected by the people who never ask for their credentials to do the job they are taking on. That is the huge mistake we make at every election.



Households will spend hundreds of Euro on presents for the Festive Season.

Christmas highlights many emotions, sad memories, loneliness, isolation, feeling the effects of poverty, working parents who want to spend time with their families, people who like to come home for Christmas, the scourge of homelessness, the increase of domestic abuse, drug, and alcohol abuse, those in prison, and the myriad of heightened feelings that always surface around Christmas. All the unmet needs of people are highlighted by the neverending spend and the gaiety that comes with the celebration of Christmas, that adds further problems to everyday living for those impoverished.

So where is all this pyramid leadership leading us? They cant liberalise us half fast enough and get their laws passed before they too become birds of passage, as they surely will. It's time we as a Catholic country (78% in the 2016 census) stood up for our beliefs and values. Not be dictated to by people devoid of any spiritual understanding or the humility to accept other people's thinking, to the detriment of society. If they want to lead God-less lives, that's their privilege, but don't push their values on the rest of us. Leaders and decision-makers have no problem partying while charitable organizations take up the shortfall of what they are paid to manage and ensure that equity and compassion for those who find themselves on the fringes are in place. That has not happened, and budget after budget they give a paltry rise to Social Welfare recipients, but to themselves the equivalent of 6 months of income for the poor, to add to the inflated salaries they enjoy without conscience or balance or indeed understanding.

Wouldnt it be a great blessing if the spirit of Christmas was available to all our citizens and those disenfranchised made feel included and cherished as they should be.

We are definitely a docile nation in spite of our image of the Fighting Irish. It's time we all stood up and were counted for our beliefs and values before we live in a country devoid of God. Our constitution had God included in many of the articles, but this is being deleted at every opportunity.

Christmas gives us all an opportunity to share our blessings, assets and time with those lonely and needy. Many people are very generous to charitable bodies, that without that support couldn't operate.

So to all those who are on a big spend on things you do not need, remember all the neighbours who would benefit from a little extra at this Holy season that comes just once a year. Christmas is a special time for thinking of those living alone, families who find it difficult, those who have suffered loss, those bereaved and grieving a loved one. It is a time when we might call and visit our neighbours that we are to busy to call on during the year. Sometimes your time is the most valuable gift you can offer. Can we as Catholics try and bring back the true meaning of Christmas by being part of our congregation and being in the presence of the Jesus who all this fuss is about in the first place. Wouldn't that be a great birthday gift to offer to the Man Himself.

Peg Hanafin, MSc.