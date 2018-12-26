Tipperary walkers can take a Christmas hike during Nenagh festival of walks

Nenagh Walking Club’s Festival of Walks continues this Friday, December 28, with a hike to Moylussa, leaving Kenyon Street car park at 11am; contact Mary, 087-2265926.

On Saturday December 29, there will be a Silvermines charity walk, departing Eagles Nest pub, Dolla, 11am; contact Donal, 086-6841795.

Sunday, December 30, sees a walk along the UL to Parteen Loop, Limerick, departing Kenyon Street car park 11am; contact Paddy, 086-8562444.

Monday, December 31, the group will visit Latteragh Woods, departing Kenyon Street car park 11am; contact Pat, 085-7256650.

The festival finishes on Tuesday, January 1, with a walk commemorating O'Sullivan Beara’s epic walk of 1603. This will be a three-hour moderate hike along the Ormond way via Lackeen Castle and Church park, rambling along part of the stolen railway across Carraglass bog to the ancient monastic sites at Lorrha. The walk departs Kenyon Street car park at 11am; contact Willie, 087-6633577.