Call to address derelict buildings in Cashel - Wood

Cllr Tom Wood has called on Cashel Tipperary Municipal District to be updated on the number of Cashel properties presently on the derelict sites register and on what, if anything, can be done to resolve the protracted delay in resolving the issues at 9 Treacy Villas and at the back of the pipes.

“It's evident that the owner of the property has still not been identified,” said Cllr Wood at the December Cashel Tipperary Municipal District meeting. He called on the owner to be identified using An Post or the ESB. It's not fair on the other residents nearby who maintain their houses to a high standard, “to have this dereliction in the heart of the area.” Some effort should be made to sort out “who these letters are addressed to. There must be some way to find out who the owner is.”

Cllr Wood also said there is a “very dangerous structure” at 93 Main Street. The dereliction notice went up in 2016. “It's beginning to deteriorate rapidly.” Timbers and doors are beginning to rot and it's “terribly unjust on others paying rates. There is an absentee landlord, and it's continually derelict.” Meanwhile, other dereliction notices had been removed, but not by officials, said Cllr Wood. “I'd ask that they be followed up on.” Landlords should not be allowed to rent out until dereliction notices were fully addressed.

Management responded: “Tipperary Co. Council is working with the owners on a number of properties that are in a derelict condition.

“We are currently trying to ascertain a contact for the owner of 9 Treacy Villas and have also contacted the vacant homes officer in the Housing Section to ascertain if they would be interested in acquiring the property.

“The property at 93 Main Street Cashel (back of the pipes) is not currently on our derelict sites register. The owners of this site complied with a dangerous structure notice served on them in 2016. We will arrange to contact the owners and request a timeline to renovate the property.”