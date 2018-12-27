Thurles in line for new public lighting pilot scheme

Templemore Thurles Municipal District Manager Mr Matt Shortt has informed members of the council that Thurles is to be included as part of a pilot scheme which will pioneer better use of public lighting in terms of energy usage and efficiency.

The scheme is being run under the watchful eye of the University of Eindhoven and will see experts coming to Thurles in February to assess the towns lighting and to make recommendations on where the 400 new LED lights will be installed. And, the scheme will also point to where savings and efficiencies can be garnered thereby making for a leaner public lighting system.

“There will be a lot of debate and discussion in relation to this. It won't be just a case of 400 new LED's being installed. We will be discussing how best to control and manage public lighting and what the needs will be going forward,” Mr Shortt said.

Cllr Seamus Hanafin pointed out that while there may be issues with existing public lighting, there is also an issue with where public lighting is located. Many areas outside of the 50km/hour zones have council footpaths but no lighting and Cllr Hanafin said that he felt where the council had provided footpaths, they should also be providing public lighting.

Cllr Jim Ryan added that he has been looking for public lighting for some time at the Mill Road as far as Kickham Park which is being used extensively by young children. And, there is no footpath even on the road, he said, describing the location as an accident waiting to happen.

Meanwhile, Cllr Eddie Moran welcome the installion of 23 LED lights in Loughmore village and 24 in Drom village.