Máire Wixted presents cheque for €4000 to Cork University Hospital

Photo shows Máire Wixted presenting a cheque for €4000 to Consultant Haematologist Dr Oonagh Gillian in Cork University Hospital recently. Also present is Haematology specialist nurse Margo Clancy.

The cheque represents the proceeds of an Open Day in Garville Garden in Upperchurch last June. The money raised goes to the ‘Hero Trust’ at Cork University Hospital which supports education and training for those working in Haematology and Research into blood diseases.

The event was held in memory of Maire’s late husband Sean to raise funds for Myelofibrosis, a rare blood disease he suffered and died from in 2004. Máire would like to thank all who supported her on the day.

It was a very pleasant and extremely successful event and a large number of visitors enjoyed the stroll around the vast gardens viewing the huge variety and colour of flowers, plants, trees and shrubs in Máire’s beautiful garden.

She intends holding a repeat event next summer.