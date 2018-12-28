Tipperary people taking to playing bridge with enthusiasm

There has been a great take-up in the bridge lessons every Tuesday night at the Clonmel Bridge Centre on the Cashel Road.

Thanks are extended to the wonderful group of teachers who do this on a voluntary basis, week in, week out.

They are Deirdre Ormonde, Marie Cotter, Anne O'Reilly and Ann Darmody.

The winners of the Tipperary County Pairs, which was held at the centre at the beginning of November, were Bobby Ryan and Frank Kelly.

Congratulations to Carol Moore and Piotr Lisiak, who were first in the Intermediate section of The North Munster Shield.

Results from 2015 Bridge Club -

October 31 - 1st Nett, Noreen Meehan and Nora Fitzgerald.

1st Gross, Liz Joy and Michael Keeley.

November 6 - 1st Nett, Alice Hally and Sally Buckley.

1st Gross, Noreen Meehan and Bernard Flood.

November 13 - 1st Nett, Gerds Morris and Leone Burke.

1st Gross, John Byrne and Mairead O'Toole.

November 20 - 1st Nett, Maud Shee and Sally Gleeson.

1st Gross, Michael Keeley and Liz Joy.

November 27 - 1st Nett, John O'Donovan and Nancy O'Donnell.

1st Gross, Marian Power and Bernard Flood.

December 4 - 1st Nett, John Byrne and Mairead O'Toole.

1st Gross, Michael Keeley and Liz Joy.

Monday morning bridge continues every week from 10am to 12 noon.

The centre is grateful to Stephen O'Leary, who opens the room every Monday, and to Deirdre Ormonde and Marie Cotter for being present to help and advise.

Everyone is welcome to this session, whether a member of the centre or not.

All at the centre extend good wishes to members and friends for a Happy New Year.