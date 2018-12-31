Tipperary's fee paying schools could be in line for Brexit boost

Boarding schools in the Premier County could be in for a boost from Brexit as parents switch from sending their children to schools in the UK following Brexit.

When the UK leaves the EU on March 29, 2019, Ireland will become the only EU country with an English language education system.

The boost comes at a time when the number of students attending boarding schools is on the rise again following the economic downturn.

Among the schools to benefit from any interest from overseas students would be Rockwell College outside Cashel, where full boarding costs €13,500, and day fees are €4,650, and Cisterican College, Roscrea, with day fees of €6,950.

Glenstal Abbey in Murroe, just across the border into County Limerick, and which attracts day pupils from Tipperary, could also benefit. Glenstal is the third highest fee paying school in the country with fees of €19,300.