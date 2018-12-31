Late night soccer leagues forge community spirit in Tipperary Town

Tipperary Town Gardai Youth Diversion Project hosted, along with the FAI and sponsored by Tipperary Sports Partnership a late night soccer league which took place every Monday night for the month of November in the fantastic facilities in Canon Hayes Sports complex.

The league had two categories, 1st to 3rd year students and 4th to 6th year students and had up to four teams in each category.

The league was well attended each week with up to 50 young people across the two categories attending each Monday night.

The final night saw the competitive side of the players at the fore front with match tickets to see Ireland to play in 2019 up for grabs for the winning teams.

The progression in the players over the four-week tournament was evident and extreme talent was witnessed by all.

This has been a really successful tournament and promises to be built on in the coming years with more teams hopefully getting involved in the future.

In the end the winning teams of the tournament were Cullen A team coached and supported by Vinny Stokes in the Junior category who played with passion and conviction and Tipperary Town FC came together to form a team in the senior category and played with an exceptional team work ethic.

A huge thank you must go to Stephen Quinn from the FAI who oversaw the games for the past 4 weeks.

Thank you also to Gardai John Hennessy who attended to congratulate all for their huge efforts throughout the tournament and to Tipperary Sports Partnership for funding the tournament.