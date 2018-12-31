32nd Roscrea ‘People of the Year’ awards 2018 to be held in Racket Hall Hotel 

The 32nd Roscrea People of the Year awards will be held in the Racket Hall House Hotel on Wednesday January 9 next, commencing at 7.30pm with music, song and dance from Junior CCÉ Ros Cré.

Historian and author George Cunningham will give his usual illustrated talk on yesterday and today in Roscrea.

This will be followed by presentations of books to various organisations, reaching a total of over 67,000 donations since the Awards commenced in 1987.

The formal awards are then presented: the recipients are all worthy parishioners and deserve support and congratulations.

Of particular note is the honouring of Rosemary Street native Dom Laurence Walsh OCSO, who celebrated 70 years as a monk of Mt St Joseph in 2018. The other recipients are all named in Roscrea People 2018, a few copies of which are still available.

All are welcome. so please come and say well done to those who have given so much of their time and talents. Admission is free but a voluntary donation for a free commemorative booklet will be appreciated.

Bernies SuperValu is the main sponsor with associate sponsorship from Roscrea Heritage Society, Roscrea Credit Union and RockTop Consulting.

The St Vincent DePaul society will have a stand of local books and back numbers of Roscrea Peoples for sale in aid of much needed funds. Great bargainsare to be had.

The People of the Year Awards, organised by Rehab, honour unsung heroes and household names who have made a real difference to people's lives.