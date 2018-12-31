Brú Ború, Cashel, to host Niamh Lynn show

Following her hugely successful first appearance in Brú Ború, Niamh Lynn returns with her show - A Tribute To The Classic Ladies of Country Music on Saturday February 2, featuring the songs of Patsy Cline, Tammy Wynette, Billy Jo Spears and Loretta Lynn.

This is a fantastic show paying tribute to some of the most iconic and well known female country singers of our time. Special guest on the night will be John Hogan.

Niamh will be accompanied by a full live band on the night. Tickets €20, show starts at 8pm.