Cashel Tipperary 2018 year in review

2018 represented a very busy year for staff and members of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District working with our communities across a broad range of areas.

Our achievements during 2018 include, with Cashel Tidy Towns, installing a sculptured figure of St. Patrick baptising St Aengusa on the old Dublin approach road, Cashel. This sculpture was installed by local Holycross based sculptor Philip Quinn of Stonemad.

In terms of tourism and promotion, Cashel has been selected as a pilot destination town in Ireland’s Ancient East by Failte Ireland’s new key strategic initiative, destination towns.

Cashel Arts Festival held another successful festival in September, this festival is growing from strength to strength year on year, the festival is grant aid by the County Council.

Tipperary town's It’s a Long Way to Tipperary Festival took place on July 13 and 14, with the support of grant aid from the Council.

Festival events included Pride of Tipperary crowning, All Ireland Churn Rolling Championships, food and craft market and street entertainment.

Tipperary Town hosted a stage finish of the Rás Taiteann on May 21.

In June, Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Fitzgerald, along with Tipperary Town Twinning Committee, welcomed a delegation from Mautern, Austria.

In November, Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Fitzgerald welcomed Pierre-Emmanuel De Bauw, Belgian Ambassador, and Belgian Trade Commissioner Jacques Vanhoucke to Tipperary with a view to strengthening and developing the excellent relations between Ireland and Belgium.

The Sean Treacy Memorial Swimming Pool, in conjunction with the Tipperary Energy Agency, undertook a range of cost saving measures in the energy efficiency area. The pool has also agreed a joint membership with the Canon Hayes Recreation facility, and members can now enjoy both facilities under one membership.

The Rock of Cashel has been included by Cathay Pacific Airline in their new advertising campaign for the launch of a new flight route from Hong Kong to Dublin.

The Council facilitates and supports the Town Centre Forums in both Cashel and Tipperary town with their ongoing efforts to enhance the town centres.

A mural was commissioned by the Municipal District at the Council playground beside the Canon Hayes Recreation and completed by Mr. Neil O’Dwyer. The mural has been warmly welcomed by visitors to the playground.

A new library for Tipperary town was officially opened in Tipperary Excel Centre on May 28.

Dr. Niall Gregory was elected to the Presidium of the Charter of European Rural Communities in June in Altes Kloster Hotel, Hainburg. Cashel now has representation at the heart of the Charter.

Cashel was awarded Munster Regional Winner (population under 3,000) and was a close second for the National Award at the Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Awards held on November 28 in Kilkenny.

Cashel continues in its bid to become Ireland’s first ‘zero waste’ community in Ireland following in the footsteps of over 200 towns and cities worldwide.

Cashel Tipperary Municipal District gave financial support for 2018 under the following grant schemes: streetscape an shop front enhancement scheme - grant aid of €37,928 to assist owners/occupiers of properties in town centres of Cashel and Tipperary Town.

Burial ground grants - total grants of €32,473 to 28 committees.

Tidy Towns grants - total grants of €35,720 to 24 groups.

Tipperary festival and events grant – grants of €27,512 to eight groups in the district.

Contribution of €5,000 was provided towards the provision of Christmas Lights in both Tipperary town and Cashel.

Civic receptions were awarded to Tipperary Vintage Rally in recognition of their contribution to the hospice and to the community, to St. Joseph’s primary school choir in recognition of their success in the Lyric FM Choirs for the Christmas national competition, and to the Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society in recognition of their contribution to promoting tourism in Tipperary.

Councillor Michael Fitzgerald, Cathaoirleach of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District welcomed all that has been achieved in 2018 and said: “I look forward to working with the staff, members and communities in 2018 so that together we can ensure that 2019 is an even better year for the Cashel Tipperary Municipal District.”