COMMUNITY
Tipperary bridge players look forward to the New Year
Congratulations to all those who were prizewinners in the various clubs in the weeks leading up to Christmas at Clonmel Bridge Club.
2015 Bridge Club - 1st Gross - Michael Keeley and Liz Joy. 1st Nett - John Byrne and Mairead O'Toole.
66 Bridge Club -1st Gross -Betty Walsh and Tony Lonergan. 1st Nett - Dolores Butler and Karen Quigley.
52 Bridge Club -1st Gross - Piotr Lisiak and Helen Doyle. 1st Nett - Jackie Buckley and Deirdre Devereux.
Comeragh Bridge Club -1st Gross - Bridie Ryan and Noeleen Kelly. 1st Nett – Nellie Fennessy and Maeve McCreery.
Bridge will resume for all clubs in the week beginning Monday January 7.
Best wishes for a Happy New Year are extended to all members.
