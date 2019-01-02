UPDATED: Missing Tipperary woman found safe and well in Dublin

UPDATE: Missing Tipperary woman Gina O'Dwyer has been found safe and well.

Tuesday 2 January 2pm: An appeal has been made on social media for a missing Tipperary woman last seen in Navan on December 30.

Gina O’Dwyer, originally from Thurles, was last seen leaving her home in Navan on Sunday December 30, 2018 at 12.40pm.

The last phone contact was made that evening around 7pm with no further contact since.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, ankle boots, a dark grey coat, a woolly hat and was carrying a rucksack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact An Garda Siochana on 1800 666 111.