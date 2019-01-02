Tipperary woman encouraged her two sons in vicious assault

A 46 year-old woman pleaded guilty at Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court to her role in two violent incidents in Fethard involving members of her family.

Bridget Doyle of 19 Gort an Oir, Fethard pleaded guilty at the Court's latest session in December to making a threat to kill or cause serious harm at Slievenamon Close, Fethard on April 9, 2016 and also to trespassing at the home of John Hickey at Gort an Oir in Fethard on March 31, 2016.

At previous sittings of the court, her son Michael was sentenced to seven and a half years imprisonment with the final three years suspended while her son Patrick received a seven years jail term with the final five years suspended for offences they committed during the same two incidents.

Bridget Doyle also pleaded guilty at the court to obstructing a peace officer on April 11, 2016.

Sgt. Kieran O'Regan gave evidence that on March 31, 2016, John Hickey was assaulted by Patrick and Michael Doyle at his home at Gort an Oir in Fethard.

Mr Hickey had put up a video on Facebook showing dogs belonging to the Doyle family coming into his driveway and stated he was unable to leave his house because they were vicious. Bridget Doyle and her son Patrick came to his house and rang the doorbell. He answered the door and they asked him if he put up the video on Facebook. Patrick Doyle called him a "dirty idiot" and punched him in the left eye as he stood in his hall. Patrick Doyle's brother Michael then ran in the driveway. Mr Hickey pushed Patrick Doyle out and attempted to close his door but the Doyle brothers burst into the hallway and punched him at least 20 times. During the incident Bridget Doyle screamed at her sons to pull Mr Hickey out and kill him. Bridget was "the instigator" and she was driving her sons on.

In relation to the incident at Slievenamon Close on April 9, 2016, Sgt O'Regan outlined that gardai received a report about a row at this estate. There was a large number of people at the scene when they arrived and three panes of glass were smashed in the front door of one of the houses. The mother of the family living in the house told gardai thatmembers of the Doyle family arrived at her home. They were screaming and shouting at her family. Bridget Doyle pointed at her and threatened that if she rang the gardai, she would kill her. She also heard the Doyles threaten that they would have people there in five minutes with blades and weapons. The resident was petrified and went back inside her house. While upstairs, she saw her son and one of the Doyles brothers fighting. The Doyles including Bridget were screaming and encouraging the fighting.

Meanwhile, Sgt. O'Regan told the court on April 11, 2016, Bridget Doyle struck out and hit Gda. Lonergan a number of blows to the upper body while Patrick Doyle was being arrested. She was arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station.

In his Victim Impact Statement, Mr Hickey said he was boxed in the ribs, face, everywhere. He rang for an ambulance after the attack because the bleeding was so bad. He had pains for nearly a month afterwards and the incident drove his anxiety and depression "through the roof". He was afraid to leave his house for a long time afterwards.

The Slievenamon Close resident's Victim Impact Statement described how she suffered from anxiety, sleeplessness, nightmares, panic attacks and fear following the April 9 incident. She didn't want to be alone in her house and wanted to make sure all the doors and windows were locked. She went to her GP because of her problems sleeping and was put on tablets for anxiety for a few months. She said she was also afraid to go down town in case she met members of the Doyle family.

Her youngest son suffered the most from the incident. He had problems sleeping and was constantly looking out the window if he heard a car. He didn't leave the house on his own for months afterwards.

She said they always lived with the fear that once this is all over the Doyles won't leave them alone.

The court heard Patrick and Michael Doyle gave undertakings to the Circuit Court during the hearing of their cases that the victims of both incidents had nothing to fear from them in the future. Bridget Doyle also gave this undertaking to the court.

Sgt. O'Regan said Bridget Doyle hadn't any previous convictions and hadn't come to the attention of the gardai since April 2016.

Defence barrister Mary O'Dwyer BL said Bridget Doyle co-operated with the Garda investigation. In relation to the threat to the resident of Slievenamon Close, she accepted she did threaten the woman. She couldn't recall exactly what she said to her. She perceived she was being attacked and reacted. She had medication taken at the time and described herself as being pumped up because of the situation around her.

In relation to the John Hickey incident, Ms O'Dwyer said when Bridget Doyle and her son Patrick called to his house and asked if he put up the video on Facebook, she said Mr Hickey called her client a name and Patrick hit him.

The barrister submitted that her client tried to pull her son Michael out of the house and told him to mind his own business. Her client said the incident wasn't intentional.

Ms O'Dwyer pleaded that her client had learned her lesson and the court prosecutions involving herself and her sons had been a "traumatic wake up call".

She had been very worried and nervous about the court case.

She pointed out that Bridget Doyle suffered from Bipolar Disorder, anxiety and depression.

The court heard that apologies from Bridget Doyle were sent to the injured parties. When asked if they were accepted, Sgt. O'Regan replied "not really".

After considering all the evidence, Judge Teehan said he was going to adjourn the case so the victims could be approached about whether they were willing to take part in the Restorative Justice Programme.

He said he regarded both incidents to be very serious and he made that very clear in the sentences he handed down to Patrick and Michael Doyle.

The Judge said the prosecution agreed Bridget Doyle's involvement was less than her sons but it was still a very serious matter and he indicated there will be a substantial prison sentence imposed. "Whether some or all of it is suspended, we will have to await what happens over the next few months," he told the court.

Judge Teehan stressed that in proposing the Restorative Justice Programme, he was thinking more of the victims than of Bridget Doyle and he appealed to them to take part. He believed the victims were probably still in some level of fear even though apologies were made and undertakings given that they had nothing to fear from the defendants.

He said the Restorative Justice Programme benefitted victims because it brought home to the perpetrators the magnitude of what they had done to them.

Bridget Doyle was remanded on bail to Clonmel Circuit Criminal Court on March 29.