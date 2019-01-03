A Tipperary GAA club issues an urgent appeal for more volunteers to spread the workload

Carrick Swan GAA Club's annual general meeting takes place at the clubhouse on Sunday, January 13 at 2pm.

This is the Club's most important meeting of the year as key decisions are made at it.

The Club's committee urges members to attend, give their opinions and ask questions.

Meanwhile, the Club has issued an appeal for new volunteers.

A Swan Club spokesperson said 2019 is set to be another very busy year both on and off the field for Carrick Swan Hurling, Football, and Camogie Club. he pointed out that as the Club's facilities grew, so did the workload.

"At the moment some people have to fulfil two, three and even more different functions in the club and this is not fair.

"A club the size of ours should have enough volunteers to give a little of their time in helping out with the running of the club and to help lighten the load.

"So, this week, we ask you the following question. Can you give a couple of hours per week to help out in 2019?"

He appealed to parents and guardians of young Swan players to also consider volunteering . "Your children get great enjoyment as they play with the club, so shouldn’t you be willing to offer to help too," he asked.

Swan Club members interested in volunteering should contact any committee member, message the Club's Facebook page. Information on Swan Club committee members contact details are available on the Club's website.

Th Juvenile lotto jackpot last week was €5,500. Numbers drawn were 02, 03, 07, 19. There was no winner. Three players matched three numbers and won €70 each. This week's jackpot prize is €5,750.

The Club extends condolences to the Keogh family, Kennedy Terrace, Carrick-on-Suir, the Foley Finn family, Dunbane, Carrick-on-Suir and the Baker/Gorman family, Carrick-Beg, on their recent bereavements.