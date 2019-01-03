Tipperary writer speaks out on the importance of decision making

Have we made the decision not to decide anymore or are we too lazy to think and just follow The Crowd ?

The Decision-Makers and Innovators of the last century were not afraid to speak out.

If you obsess over whether you are making the right decision,you are basically assuming that the universe will reward you for one thing and punish you for another. The universe has no fixed agenda. Once you make any decision it works around that decision.

When you experience internal conflict making a decision, it means you are going against your core values. You will always experience conflict going against your values. When one bases his life on principle 99 percent of his decisions are already made. Good decisions come from experience and experience comes from bad decisions.

The one thing everyone on the planet has in common is that we have all made regrettable decisions. I know I have and some of them still haunt me. I will show you someone who is either not honest or someone who avoids making decisions at all costs. We are all in there. I think people fail to understand or perhaps are unaware that making sound decisions is a skill set that needs to be developed like any other skill, something which I feel schools and colleges are missing. As a person who works with many people one way or another on a daily basis, I can tell you, all leaders are not created equal when it comes to competency of their decision making skills.

Nothing will test your leadership more than your ability to make decisions. Why do some leaders fail? They make poor decisions that lead to bad choices. I often look back on poor decisions I have made over the years, I find it difficult and sometimes painful. I have been trying hard to highlight the importance of focusing more on the training of decision making. Leaders need to understand that the outcome of their choices are decisions that will either make or break them.

The fact of the matter is senior management who vise to the C-Suite do so based on their ability to constantly make sound decisions. What drives me crazy is the failure to realise it may take ten years of solid decision making to reach the board room and only one bad decision to fall from the ivory tower. As much as you may wish it wasn't so, when it comes to being a leader you are only as good as your last decision.

TEENAGERS: Decision making is a skill teenagers will need to learn to do well, because the decisions they are making at this life stage can be life altering whether it's to get a job, start smoking, doing drugs, go to college, dating or having sex are decisions that teenagers are making every day. Mix in the decision to study for an upcoming exam which leads to college,understanding the consequences of the choices they need to make, will help you begin to see the scope of why your teenager needs to learn to make their own decisions. Good decision making skills help teenagers to achieve with less stress, the consequences of poor decision making skills cause a lot of stress.

You the parent, are you ready to help them take over the decisions that you have been making for them? Take some time to think it through,while it won't be all at once, there will be a time when it hits you that you aren't always needed for decisions or that you did not agree with a decision your teenager made yet it turned out fine without you. This can cause melancholy feelings but proud feelings too.

Next emotion of being a parent-prepare yourself to help your teenager identify a conflict that needs their attention.Verbally spell out the conflict and end with a question. What do you think you could do? Don't do the task for them. Encourage them through options the pros and cons that will help them see the big picture of each option. Young teenagers often have trouble seeing the big picture so they may need more help than a 17 year old. All teenagers can use their parents as sounding boards, it will never be hard to make decisions when you know what your values are.

Never make a decision when you are upset, sad, jealous or in love.

June Molony can be contacted at junemolony@live.com