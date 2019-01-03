How to recycle your old Christmas tree in Tipperary

The turkey is eaten, the gifts are a distant memory and the Roses tin is finally empty.

It’s time to pack away the Christmas decorations for another year. Luckily, there are plenty of options around the county for recycling your Christmas tree, and most of them are free.

Why recycle your tree?

It is a necessity these days to recycle your Christmas tree and save the environment. Every county has a Christmas tree recycling point, but before you bring yours make sure that you have taken off all decorations and tinsel as well as any screwed in stands as these can destroy the blades of the chipper. Your Christmas tree will be chipped into mulch which is used in local landscaping projects which helps to conserve soil and keep plants healthy.

By recycling your Christmas tree you are helping the environment and the mulch will be used in projects like parks and playgrounds in your local community.

Tipperary County Council are encouraging all households to dispose of their Christmas trees in an environmentally friendly way. Christmas Trees can be dropped off Free of Charge for recycling from Monday the 7th January to Saturday 19th January when open at the following locations:Clonmel Recycling Centre, Carrigeen, Clonmel; Waller’s-Lot Recycling Centre Cashel; Donohill Recycling Centre, Tipperary; Fair Green Car Park Carrick- on- Suir; Nenagh Recycling Centre, Nenagh; Roscrea Recycling Centre, Roscrea; Templemore Town Park, Templemore; Parnell Street Car Park, Thurles.