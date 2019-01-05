Tipperary election candidate Declan Burgess welcomes community funding

Local Election Candidate and Community Activist in Cashel, Declan Burgess has welcomed the funding and extends his congratulations to all the community groups and clubs who were successful in the Community Enhancement Programme.

The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups and is targeted towards enhancing facilities in disadvantaged communities.

The CEP supports a range of investment in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly.

Typical enhancements under the Programme could include the renovation of community centres and community amenities; improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces; and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community.

The Programme has also supported energy efficient upgrades, developing community gardens, provision of defibrillators, CCTV, and sports and IT equipment.

Declan said “These grants are so important to groups in Tipperary so they can develop their services and facilities. I was delighted to offer groups support in the application process”

Declan concluded by saying “If elected to Tipperary County Council I will help clubs and community groups reach their development goals and strive for better facilities. Community is my passion and I want to help”.

Groups in the Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District:

Sean Treacy’s GAA Club €2500 External Lighting

Sean Treacy’s GAA Club €2,325 Safety Fencing

Sean Treacy’s GAA Club €1,395 New Goal Posts

Spafield Resource Centre €2,450 IT Equipment

Spafield Resource Centre €1,691 Upgrade Premises

YWI Tipperary Cullen Youth Club €800 Equipment

YWI Tipperary Rural Project €400 Insurance/Fees

Kilfeacle Community Association €2325 Defibillator

Knockanrawley Resource Centre €1250 Hall Enhancement

Knockanrawley Resource Centre €4000 Upgrade Premises

knockavilla Community Council €800 Chairs for Hall

Muintir na Tire, Tipperary €1,845 Strimmers/Lawnmower

New Inn Tidy Towns €800 Garden Tools

Rosanna Lawns Tennis Club €3,360 CCTV & Key Fob Lock

Clonoulty Rossmore Scouts €800 Equipment

Canon Hayes Rec Centre €1,250 Sports Facility

Cappawhite Community Council €3,350 Sports Equipment

Cappawhite GAA Club €800 Sports Equipment

Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre €4000 Kitchen Equipment

Cashel King Cormac’s GAA €1917 Equipment

Clanwilliam FC €2,325 Replace Boiler

Donohill & District Soccer €800 Equipment

Donohill Development Council €3,350 Hall Enhancement