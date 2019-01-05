POLITICS
Tipperary election candidate Declan Burgess welcomes community funding
Breakdown for each organisation
Election candidate Declan Burgess
Local Election Candidate and Community Activist in Cashel, Declan Burgess has welcomed the funding and extends his congratulations to all the community groups and clubs who were successful in the Community Enhancement Programme.
The Community Enhancement Programme provides capital grants to community groups and is targeted towards enhancing facilities in disadvantaged communities.
The CEP supports a range of investment in all areas of communities, such as childcare groups, playgrounds, recreational groups, sports grounds, landscaping, and supporting the elderly.
Typical enhancements under the Programme could include the renovation of community centres and community amenities; improvements to town parks and common areas and spaces; and the purchase of equipment which is used to benefit the community.
The Programme has also supported energy efficient upgrades, developing community gardens, provision of defibrillators, CCTV, and sports and IT equipment.
Declan said “These grants are so important to groups in Tipperary so they can develop their services and facilities. I was delighted to offer groups support in the application process”
Declan concluded by saying “If elected to Tipperary County Council I will help clubs and community groups reach their development goals and strive for better facilities. Community is my passion and I want to help”.
Groups in the Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District:
Sean Treacy’s GAA Club €2500 External Lighting
Sean Treacy’s GAA Club €2,325 Safety Fencing
Sean Treacy’s GAA Club €1,395 New Goal Posts
Spafield Resource Centre €2,450 IT Equipment
Spafield Resource Centre €1,691 Upgrade Premises
YWI Tipperary Cullen Youth Club €800 Equipment
YWI Tipperary Rural Project €400 Insurance/Fees
Kilfeacle Community Association €2325 Defibillator
Knockanrawley Resource Centre €1250 Hall Enhancement
Knockanrawley Resource Centre €4000 Upgrade Premises
knockavilla Community Council €800 Chairs for Hall
Muintir na Tire, Tipperary €1,845 Strimmers/Lawnmower
New Inn Tidy Towns €800 Garden Tools
Rosanna Lawns Tennis Club €3,360 CCTV & Key Fob Lock
Clonoulty Rossmore Scouts €800 Equipment
Canon Hayes Rec Centre €1,250 Sports Facility
Cappawhite Community Council €3,350 Sports Equipment
Cappawhite GAA Club €800 Sports Equipment
Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre €4000 Kitchen Equipment
Cashel King Cormac’s GAA €1917 Equipment
Clanwilliam FC €2,325 Replace Boiler
Donohill & District Soccer €800 Equipment
Donohill Development Council €3,350 Hall Enhancement
