Clonmel gardai investigate animal cruelty incident of dogs attacking a sheep posted on social media

Gardai in Clonmel are investigating an horrific incident posted on social media in which dogs attack a sheep while being egged on by several people.

Gda. Insp. James White said gardai in Clonmel received a complaint about the animal cruelty shown in the graphic video in recent days and are investigating the incident.

He said the social media post shows a sheep being mauled by several dogs which appear to be encouraged by a number of people.

"We are appealing to anyone with information on the location of the incident and the identify of those involved to contact us, " he told The Nationalist.

Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.