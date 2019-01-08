Tipperary agricultural science student wins prestigious travel bursary to US

A Templederry agricultural student has been awarded a prestigious travel bursary to work in the United States.

Ana Mooney, a third-year Agricultural Science student in UCD, will travel to Missouri in January where she will undertake a dairy placement with accomplished farmer Niall Murphy.

The Agricultural Science Association and the Farmers Journal sponsored Professional Work Experience travel bursary aims to encourage students to broaden their knowledge and gain experience in the global agri-food sector

"We are fortunate to have organisations such as the Farmers Journal and the ASA that reinvests its profits in agricultural students so that Irish agriculture can prosper into the future. The focus of my placement abroad is to gather as much information as possible on various production systems, thus benefiting me in my agricultural career," she said.