New era for town of Thurles in 2019 - Chamber of Commerce

The president of Thurles Chamber of Commerce has welcomed this year’s solid retail trade over Christmas, and has called for incentives to encourage people to live in empty premises in Thurles to rejuvenate the town in tandem with the refurbishment of Liberty Square later this year.

Speaking to the Tipperary Star, John Butler said the retailers he had spoken to since Christmas were happy with business this year, noticing a slight increase from previous years, and increasing consumer confidence. However, dark clouds on the horizon include the potential for a bad brexit.

“We’re not saying it was anything extraordinary. There was a slight improvement on last year, and definitely the year before. Shopping conditions were good. The way Christmas fell was good too because you had a full Saturday and the Monday. The Sunday is always hit or miss.” While having the extra Monday was a big help, the various seasonal promotions such as ‘black Friday’ and ‘cyber Monday’ mean that the big Christmas shop isn’t what it used to be. “They draw out the Christmas spending so you don’t see the mad rush you might have seen in previous years,” said Mr Butler. “Black Friday is nearly a week of promotions.” Retailing has become more difficult with online competition. “If people are unsure, they’ll be cautious with their spending. But the signs are good, with unemployment so low, and people do seem to be more confident, but brexit is a big unknown.”

Separately, the Chamber of Commerce welcomes the long awaited refurbishment of Liberty Square in May to July this year. Although works will cause some disruption to business, the result is worth it if it breathes new life into the heart of Thurles, said Mr Butler. “I think the end result will be worth the trouble. Liberty Square badly needs an overhaul. You can’t get that without some disruption. The car park will be done first. It’s so important that the square is made attractive for people to be in, and shop in, and that’s safe in terms of traffic flow. At the moment it’s not.” While some retailers and businesses have some hesitation about the finer details of the plan in relation to parking and layout, the overall scheme has been given the backing of the Chamber.

Mr Butler says, “overall the plan is really good. We cannot leave it the way it is."

Full interview in this week's Tipperary Star