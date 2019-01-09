Tipperary's IFA national treasurer Tim Cullinan hints at going for top job

Tipperary farmer Tim Cullinan has hinted that he may throw his hat into the ring in a bid to become the next president of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA).

The pig farmer from Ballymackey outside Nenagh hinted that he was considering running to try and succeed current president Joe Healy at this Tuesday's annual general meeting of North Tipperary IFA in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh.

Mr Healy was elected in 2016 following the fallout from, among other issues, the high salary paid to officers, and returned to the office in 2017. His term runs until later this year.

Mr Healy is married to Tipperary woman Margaret O'Dwyer from Milestone outside Hollyford.

Mr Cullinan is a former chair of North Tipperary IFA and was elected as the association's national treasurer in 2018. He has been credited with returning the IFA to rude financial health and restoring confidence in its financial dealings.

He has been involved in a number of high profile farm campaigns, including changing the inspections regime in Tipperary.

At this Tuesday's meeting, Mr Cullinan was asked from the floor if he were considering running for IFA president.

While he said he would be honoured to be asked, he would not commit himself to joining the race, saying that he had a lot of work to do at present and would be busy over the coming months.

However, he said it was something he would give considerable thought to later in the year and that it was a position he was interested in.

Should Mr Cullinan run and be successful, it would see Tipperary farmers at the head of the country's top two farming associations, with Pat McCormack from Greenane, Tipperary Town, already at the helm of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA).