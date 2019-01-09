New €200,000 walkway routes linking Hore Abbey to the Rock of Cashel and Golden roads

Cashel Chamber of Commerce has welcomed what it called “great news” for Cashel this week following the allocation of €200,000 in funding for the development of a new link from the Rock of Cashel to the Hore Abbey.

Walkers will now be spoiled for choice around Cashel, with a cluster of major walkways connecting up to provide a full loop around the heritage town's major attractions.

“This is something that Cashel Chamber of Commerce has been requesting for a number of years and I'm glad following representations that it has now received the funding required,” said Chamber president Martin Lynch.

“This new walking route will take tourists down the exciting walkway along the wall at the back of the Cashel Palace and Cashel Mart, and on to the Rock Field to the turnstile which brings you on to the Camus Road.

“From there, tourists will be directed down towards the Hore Abbey. Once they arrive further down the Camus road a new walkway will be developed to bring tourists from the Camus Road to Hore Abbey.

“This project requires two major infrastructural improvements, with some minor works in between the two.

“The first section would be the regularisation of the walkway to the Hore Abbey from the Camus road to the Mount Judkin road, which also provides connectivity to the Circular road walkway, the Bothar Na Marbh walkway and the various other walkways planned as part of the Cashel Palace, Court House Park, Cashel Town Park and Bishops Walk developments.

“Walkers can then continue out the Mount Judkin road to the Cashel to Golden River Suir Walkway and across to the Golden road at Fearnamanagh cross roads. The second infrastructural improvement would then be to provide a millwaste walkway along the side of the N74 within the road reserve, connecting back to the Golden Road Walkway at the roundabout,” added Mr Lynch.