Racket Hall House Hotel to host Roscrea People of the Year awards for 2018

Racket Hall Country House Hotel will host the 32nd Roscrea People of the Year awards evening this Wednesday, January 9.

Organised annually by Roscrea People, 1987-2018, the awards salute those who make a special contribution to Roscrea and beyond during the year.

This year's sponsors are Bernie's Supervalu, Roscrea Credit Union, Roscrea Heritage Society and Rocktop Consulting, in association with Racket Hall Hotel.

Admission is by voluntary donation with any profit from the evening helping with the many Roscrea People community projects of donations of books to various schools, libraries, estates, institutions and SdVP, planting trees and creating a Roscrea archive of words and illustrations.

As is usual a complimentary booklet with bios of the recipients of the awards and background information is freely distributed on the night.

The 2018 Award Winners are: Roscrea Citizen of the Year Barney Loughnane, the Mall Flats, for so many community tasks performed constantly with no fuss through out the year.

Roscrea Neighbour of the Year: John Curry, Sheehane who epitomises what a good neighbour is.

Andrew Walsh: Chairman of Roscrea Youth Centre and community activist and supporter on so many fronts.

Coláiste Phobal, Ros Cré: Junior Camogie team Munster and All Ireland Champions.

Shane O’Hara, Clybanane: European and Irish Champion Dart Player.

Roscrea People Citations:

Dom Laurence Walsh, OCSO celebrating seventy years as a monk of Mt St Joseph and author of the newly published, Slí na Manach.

The Ann Callanan School of Dancing for winning the Senior 8-Hand Céilí Dancing competition at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Drogheda.

The winning team included Chloe Hayes, Molly Murphy, Leona Bowe, Danielle Bowe, Emma Vuyk, Nicole Cooper, Aoife Gilligan and Laoise Vuyk.

The Lions Club of Roscrea for fifty years of service to the community.

The evening will commence at 7.30pm with music, song and dance from the young members of CCÉ Ros Cré, followed by an illustrated talk on Today and Yesterday in Roscrea by GC Raffle.

At 9.05pm, there will be the formal launch and update on the Cunningham Archive and Library at Coláiste Phobal Ros Cré, with a response by Michael O’Connor, Príomh Oide Coláiste Phobal, and Damien Dullaghan, Tipperary County Librarian, accompanied by the annual donation to the GC Heritage Collection, at Tipperary library service.

The evening will also include book donations to Scoil Eoin Naofa in honour of Dom Laurence Walsh OCSO.