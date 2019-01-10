Tipperary TD's clash in overcrowded hospital unit row

The race is on to have a new forty bed unit open by next winter at an overcrowded South Tipperary General Hospital.

Work on the long awaited new unit at the Clonmel hospital, ranked the sixth worst hit hospital in the country for patients on trolleys in 2018, is underway.

Over 5,200 patients were on trolleys at STGH during 2018 and the hospital is likely to remain high up the list until the new unit is fully operational.

An operational target for the unit of the first quarter of 2019 will not now be met and there are concerns that a new HSE target for the third quarter of this year may also not be met.

The delays in the project were responsible for the breakout of a political slanging match this week between Tipperary TDs Mattie McGrath and Michael Lowry.

The site for the unit has been cleared, water, sanitation and drain services have been put in place and a foundation and plinth base for the modular unit is almost complete. The modular units, stored in Derrygrath, will be delivered to the site in the next few weeks.

While progress has been made on the unit issues with the scheduling of equipment and recruitment of nursing staff, in particular, may cause further delays as the quarter three target looms.

