Cashel photographer and filmmaker Mark Fitzell wants volunteers for the ‘tattooed generation’

Cashel based photographer and film maker Mark Fitzell is looking for volunteers for his latest photography project.

“In 2019 I'm starting a new project called Tattooed Generation,” says Mark. “I'm hoping to make portraits of one hundred people who have tattoos. The tattoos can be big or small, the people can be young or old, male or female. The tattoo can have meaning or they can just be body art. By the end of the year I'd hope to make a little book and have an exhibition. The shoot will only take a few minutes.”

Volunteers can message Mark on facebook, just search for Mark Fitzell photographer and filmmaker, in order to organise a time and date.

Some of the first of the portraits and stories will be posted online in the coming days and weeks.