The €14,400 Moyle Rovers Lotto has been won

After rolling over for months and months the Moyle Rovers “Draw the Joker” Lotto was won on Sunday night last.

Congratulations to Kilsheelan man Mark Strang who will be motoring well after collecting the super €14,400 prize. A perfect way to start the year.

The jackpot will return to €3,000 on Sunday night next – but it can be won first at last and you’d never know your luck while supporting the great work of the Moyle Rovers club at the same time.

The full winners list from last Sunday’s draw was as follows…

Draw results from Sunday, January 2019.

Congratulations to our latest Jackpot Winner Mark Strang, Kilsheelan, €14,400.

Other prizewinners on the night were:

John Hunt, Lisronagh, €50;

Geraldine Hickey, CDI Cahir, €50;

Ella & Tom Wall, Fethard, €25.