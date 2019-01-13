Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill asks Minister to bring forward dates for slurry spreading

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has called on the Minister for Agriculture to immediately lift the ban on spreading slurry and to allow farmers make use of the unseasonably mild and dry weather.

“Slurry is prohibited from being spread over the winter in Ireland, with the prohibition lifted in mid-January. The unusually mild December, coupled with the mostly dry weather, has made it an optimum time for farmers to spread slurry now,” he said.

Deputy Cahill said that he had written to the Minister to ask him to lift the slurry spreading ban and to allow farmers to start spreading immediately as there were still a lot of farmers feeling the effects of last year’s fodder crisis.

As a result of the fodder crisis the Minister allowed the spreading slurry for a fortnight longer than the deadlines set out under EU rules.

“I believe he must do the same again now and allow farmers the opportunity to boost grass growth for spring,” said Deputy Cahill.

If 2019 were to follow in the same weather vein as 2018, then the farming community would be seriously disadvantaged. “The Minister must bring forward the spreading date and he must do so immediately,” he said.