First-ever meeting of South Tipperary Macra Young Farmers

On Wednesday, January 2 the first meeting of the South Tipp Macra Young Farmers discussion group took place in Brosnans in Cashel.

Pat Prendergast from O’Connor Julian vets was the guest speaker on the night. He gave a talk on calf and cow health in spring and things to look out for if buying calves.

The group was set up by Tom Long from South Tipp Macra and hopes to appeal to young farmers no matter what enterprise they’re in as each monthly meeting will try to focus on aspects of farming that can be applied to any sector of farming be it grass management financial planning, breeding or buildings.

The group hope to bring in a guest speaker to each monthly meeting who will specialize in a particular field. If people are interested in joining group they can contact Tom Long 0857264082 or Ronan O’Connor on 0877952646.