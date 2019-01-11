Cahir Tidy Towns group gearing up for another busy year

The Cahir Tidy Towns group is back in action after a disrupted service over the Christmas.

The group started back with digging flower beds in the square in preparation for the planting of daffodils that were prepared in the council tunnel over the winter. Hopefully these will provide us with some spring colour.

On tonight, Wednesday we will tidy up our Santa’s Grotto and we would like to thank everyone who supported us again this year. Thanks also to the members who helped in the Grotto over the days and definitely the highlight of the Grotto each year is the private Santa for the special schools in Cashel and the Autism unit in Ardfinnan.

Christmas tree recycling - we remind all that the Cahir Depot is a collection point for Christmas trees and trees will now be accepted right up to January 18 during working hours.

The Cahir depot is situated in Cahir Business Park on Tipperary Road and the mulch will be used in beds around town. Trees will also be accepted in council recycling centres in Clonmel and Cashel also.

Cahir Tidy Towns and our neighbours In New Inn TT will team up on January 26 to do a roadside litter pick.

More details near the time and we will be asking for anyone who can spare a couple of hours to be available from 11.30am to 1pm. This is an important link road between both communities and will be much travelled by cyclists and walkers in 2019.

We would like to wish all our supporters a very Happy New Year and look forward to Prosperous New Year.

Cahir Community Lotto

There was no winner of the draw that took place on January2. The draw was witnessed by Ann Hyland. The numbers drawn were 2, 11, 15 and 16. The 4 lucky dips winners each receiving €25 were Tom Gallagher, Mitchelstown, Dawn Whitney, Derrygrath, Cahir, Tess Daly, Woodview, Cahir and Karl McCarthy, , Cahir.